NightSide – GOP Healthcare Bill Passes in the House

May 4, 2017 10:23 PM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – After weeks of pushing for votes and a failed first attempt last month, the Republican Party was able to pass a healthcare bill through the House of Representatives earlier today. The bill, which could potentially remove many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, will now head to the Senate. Dr. Elaina George, a certified otolaryngologist and an outspoken advocate for repealing Obamacare, joins NightSide to talk about today’s vote and why she believes it is a step in the right direction for the American healthcare system.

Originally broadcast May 4th, 2017.

