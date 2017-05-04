NightSide – Assassination Game Goes Awry

BOSTON (CBS) – In a somewhat disturbing tradition, a number of high schools have seen students adopt an assassination game as part of the end of year festivities for seniors. The game involves squirting each other with water guns, eliminating the student who gets squirted, until there is only one person left who has not been “assassinated.” While both the school and the local police department are usually aware of the game, since it is played outside of school hours and doesn’t break any laws, there is not much authorities can do to stop it. But an incident in Hopkinton this past weekend demonstrated how easily this annual tradition can go wrong!

Originally broadcast May 3rd, 2017.