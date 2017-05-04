Woman Arrested In Milford Hit-And-Run That Killed Child

MILFORD (CBS) – Police have arrested a driver several weeks after a Milford hit-and-run that killed a young child.
WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reported that that a 54-year-old woman was arrested for hitting and killing 4-year-old Jonathan Loja on April 16.
Milford Police confirmed that Melissa Knight has been charged in Loja’s death. Knight was arrested Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at Lasell College, where she works.
Knight was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash after causing injuries that resulted in a death. She was also charged with misleading a police investigation.
Loja, a Framingham resident who was visiting family, was playing outside during a family cookout when he was hit and the driver failed to stop.
Police scoured surveillance cameras from the area and were searching for SUVs they believed were in the area at the time.