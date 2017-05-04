WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain Friday | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Woman Arrested In Milford Hit-And-Run That Killed Child

May 4, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Chery Fiandaca, Hit-And-Run Crash, Jonathan Loja, Milford

MILFORD (CBS) – Police have arrested a driver several weeks after a Milford hit-and-run that killed a young child.

WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reported that that a 54-year-old woman was arrested for hitting and killing 4-year-old Jonathan Loja on April 16.

Milford Police confirmed that Melissa Knight has been charged in Loja’s death. Knight was arrested Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at Lasell College, where she works.

image1 Woman Arrested In Milford Hit And Run That Killed Child

Jonathan Loja (Photo Credit: Loja Family)

Knight was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash after causing injuries that resulted in a death. She was also charged with misleading a police investigation.

Loja, a Framingham resident who was visiting family, was playing outside during a family cookout when he was hit and the driver failed to stop.

Police scoured surveillance cameras from the area and were searching for SUVs they believed were in the area at the time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch