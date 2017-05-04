Marco Hernandez Placed On 10-Day Disabled List With Left Shoulder Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are down another third baseman.

Marco Hernandez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder subluxation, the team announced on Thursday. Hernandez had to leave Wednesday night’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning after hurting the shoulder while trying to make a play in the field.

Hernandez was playing in place of the injured Pablo Sandoval, who found his way to the disabled list on April 25 with a knee sprain. Utility man Brock Holt, who has played one game at third this season, is also currently on the disabled list with vertigo. Holt is expected to resume his rehab assignment on Saturday.

Until then, the Red Sox will have to go with Josh Rutledge at the hot corner. He’s played in just two games for Boston this season, batting .125 with a pair of RBIs.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Kendrick has been called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Hernandez’s roster spot, and will make his first start of the 2017 as Boston closes out a four-game set with the Baltimore Orioles.

Reliever Tyler Thornburg was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Kendrick on Boston’s 40-man roster. Thornburg, acquired in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that sent third baseman Travis Shaw to Milwaukee, began the season on the 10-day DL with a right shoulder impingement.