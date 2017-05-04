This Gin Had To Be Recalled In Canada For Having Too Much Alcohol

OTTAWA (CBS) – Canadian officials are recalling bottles of gin that may contain way more alcohol than advertised.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 1.14 liter bottles of Bombay Sapphire brand London Dry Gin “may be unsafe due to high alcohol content.”
Due to a mistake during production, one batch had an alcohol content by volume of 77 percent instead of the stated 40 percent.
Officials say there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recall yet. Anyone who bought the recalled gin should throw it out or return it.