Orioles’ Caleb Joseph Rips Ejections In Hilariously Tasteful Rant

BOSTON (CBS) — Manny Machado sounded like he was going for the swearing world record in an outrageously profane rant against the Red Sox organization on Tuesday night. His teammate, Caleb Joseph, basically did the exact opposite.

The Orioles catcher was as flabbergasted as anyone when home plate umpire Sam Holbrook ejected starter Kevin Gausman for hitting Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a pitch – a 77-mph curveball, to be exact. Everyone watching the game knew that Holbrook had too quick of a trigger and simply made a stupid mistake with the ejection, which Gausman called “pretty bush league” when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Here’s what Joseph said about the ejection. It’s extremely not NSFW:

“We don’t have Chris Sale who throws 97 and strikes out the world. We have guys who use their pitches in certain locations to get guys out. We have Gold Glove caliber defense, period. They have to go in there and make certain pitches and a curveball got away from a guy and he got ejected. It’s malarkey. It’s freaking BS.”

Obviously, Joseph had reason to be upset about the ejections, which also included Adam Jones getting tossed later in the game for arguing balls and strikes. That’s one thing, but throwing a pitcher out for hitting a guy with a hanging curve is the epitome of dumb.

But Joseph’s rant was a perfect juxtaposition with Machado’s incessant cursing. Just a delight to read. Terms like “malarkey,” “hogwash,” and “poppycock” ought to make a comeback. Swearing is boring at this point. “Malarkey” really catches the eyes and ears.

That being said, Joseph and the Orioles simply want to get out of Boston after what’s been a series filled with controversy both on and off the field. Can’t blame them for wanting a break.

“We’re so ready – I am the most impatient to get the hell out of Boston,” said Joseph. “I mean, let’s get on with it and get out of here. Let’s get out of here and play ball.”

