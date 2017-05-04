What’s Up This Weekend: Cinco De Mayo, Arts Festival, Food Obsessions & More

BOSTON (CBS) Looking for something different this weekend? There’s a big arts celebration in Boston, a huge college fair, and free admission to favorite family destination. Or how about sampling some new food obsessions?

CINCO DE MAYO

Every year on May 5, people flock to mariachi music, feast on their favorite Mexican food, and maybe celebrate with some tequila. You can pour a margarita at home, get guacamole at your favorite local Mexican restaurant, or head into the city. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots around Boston to spend Cinco de Mayo. MORE INFO: http://boston.cbslocal.com/2017/05/02/best-ways-to-celebrate-cinco-de-mayo-in-boston/

SPRING ART WEEK

The annual Boston ArtWeek comes to a close on Sunday, with dozens of events still on the calendar. There are dance troupes, plays, music, art displays, culinary arts and interactive programs at venues around the city and nearby suburbs. In all, more than 250 events have celebrated the arts over the last ten days. MORE INFO: http://www.artweekboston.org/events/

GREENWAY OPEN MARKET

It’s opening weekend of the Greenway Open Market, on Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway. Only handmade arts and crafts are sold by vendors here. And of course – there are food trucks. The market is open every Saturday, and the first and third Sundays of the month, through October. MORE INFO – http://www.rosekennedygreenway.org/events/shop/

COLLEGE FAIR

Start your college search at a giant college fair at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center this Sunday and Monday. More than 300 schools from across the country will be represented at the Boston National College Fair. Hours are limited, so be sure to read more information and check out the college list at https://www.nacacnet.org/.

FREE FAMILY FARM DAY

To celebrate their season opening, you can get free admission to Belkin Family Lookout Farm on Saturday and Sunday. There will be face painting, bounce houses, and of course farm animals. Their popular apple cider donuts will also be for sale. Located in Natick, this is one of the oldest continuously working farms in the country. MORE INFO: http://lookoutfarm.com/

FOOD OBSESSIONS

Have you ever had something to eat, that you just can’t get out of your mind? The Phantom Gourmet has. This week he unveiled his Great 8 Food Obsessions. From cream puffs to Ramen, cheesecake pops to English muffins, try one of his favorites this weekend and maybe you’ll become obsessed as well. MORE INFO: http://boston.cbslocal.com/2017/05/02/great-8-food-obsessions-phantom-gourmet/