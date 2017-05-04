WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain Friday | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Victims Of Fatal Billerica Auto Auction Crash Identified

May 4, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Billerica, Billerica Auto Auction Crash

BILLERICA (CBS) – The victims of the fatal crash at Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica have been identified.

Three people were killed and nine others were injured when a Jeep sped through the crowded building on Wednesday morning.

Brenda Lopez, 48, and Pantaleon Santos, 49, both of Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Leezandra Aponte, 36, of Lowell, was transported to Lahey Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Aponte was a mother of three and it was her first day on the job.

leezandraaponte Victims Of Fatal Billerica Auto Auction Crash Identified

Leezandra Aponte. (Facebook Photo)

A 55-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Eight other people were transported to area hospitals and have been released.

The 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven by a man in his 70s who is an employee at the auto auction. The crash is believed to have been accidental and is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Billerica and State Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch