Victims Of Fatal Billerica Auto Auction Crash Identified

BILLERICA (CBS) – The victims of the fatal crash at Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica have been identified.
Three people were killed and nine others were injured when a Jeep sped through the crowded building on Wednesday morning.
Brenda Lopez, 48, and Pantaleon Santos, 49, both of Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Leezandra Aponte, 36, of Lowell, was transported to Lahey Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Aponte was a mother of three and it was her first day on the job.
A 55-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious injuries.
Eight other people were transported to area hospitals and have been released.
The 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven by a man in his 70s who is an employee at the auto auction. The crash is believed to have been accidental and is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Billerica and State Police.