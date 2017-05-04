Billerica Town Manager Offers Condolences To Car Auction Crash Victims

BILLERICA (CBS) – A day after three people were killed when a car sped through a crowded automobile auction, the Billerica town manager is sending condolences to victims and thanking first responders for their rescue efforts.

Wednesday morning a Jeep Grand Cherokee sped through a crowd of hundreds at Lynnway Auto Auction.

Read: Woman Killed During First Day Of Work At Billerica Car Auction

Three people were killed and nine injured in the crash. Seven of the victims were treated and released from Lowell General Hospital.

One person remains hospitalized at Lowell General, though his condition is not known.

“The town extends its deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and the Lynnway Auto family,” said Town Manager John Curran. “We are also grateful to the mutual aid response from our neighboring communities and private paramedic companies.”

Investigators do not believe the driver intentionally drove through the crowd. They are working to determine if mechanical failure or a medical issue was behind the crash.

“All public safety personnel performed admirably in what was one of the worst mass causality events in recent local history,” said Curran.