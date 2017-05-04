WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
Billerica Auction Facility Will Install Safety Barriers After Fatal Crash

May 4, 2017 5:28 PM
BILLERICA (CBS) – The president of Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica said the facility will install barriers to keep vehicles in their intended lane to prevent an incident similar to the one that killed three people on Wednesday.

Lynnway Auto Auction president Jim Lamb issued a statement Thursday afternoon as the investigation continues into what caused a Jeep to speed through the crowded car auction.

In addition to the three deaths, nine people were also injured.

“Everyone at Lynnway Auto Auction continues to be shocked and saddened at yesterday’s events. We will continue to hold the victims and their families in our prayers,” said Lamb.

The area damaged during a fatal crash inside Lynnway Auto Auction was boarded up. (WBZ-TV)

Lamb said a portion of proceeds from Wednesday’s auction and next week’s proceedings will benefit families impacted by the incident.

Beginning next Wednesday, Lynnway Auto Auction will increase the number of first responders on scene.

Bollards will be put in place to help stop vehicles from veering out of their lanes.

“Sturdy, vertical posts, bollards are frequently used on highways to control road traffic and will provide additional protection for our patrons and everyone working at the auction,” said Lamb, who praised the rapid response from first responders following the fatal crash.

