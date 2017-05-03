WBZ Cares: Operation ABLE helps mid-lifers get back to work

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, WBZ Cares highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month’s organization, “Operation Able,” a Boston-based organization that that provides job training and employment services for workers 45 and older.

The organization has one mission, and one mission only according to it’s president Joan Cirillo,”Very simply, getting job seekers 45 and older back to work. That’s what we do. We’re laser focused on it,” she said.

Cirillo said job seekers mid-life and older often have a hard time getting back into the workforce after they’ve been out for a while, due to the changing pace of technology.

“You might not know about social media, you might not be able to put a resume together, that is acceptable today. If you have been out for a while, and you want to get back in and you want to be competitive you have to get up to speed.”

They offer job seekers a number of classes and training programs to help them do just that, get up to speed.

“One individual just might need a little career coaching and they are on their way. Another person might need someone to look at their resume and how to put a cover letter together. Somebody else has never worked with social media particularly LinkedIn, they need a course in social media. But many of our candidates need support with computer skills. Some need total new skilling of what they used to do. Doesn’t mean that somebody didn’t have a rich career, our candidates all have all worked but over the years, whatever they did is no longer relevant, it’s obsolete, they need to re-skill.” she said.

They also provide internships, job fairs and professional networking events. Dozens of Boston area companies hire workers through Operation A.B.L.E.

Cirillo says, she never gets tired of hearing that one of their students is back to work.

“I still get thrilled when a job-seeker stops at my doorway and says, ‘Joan I got a job.'”

The organization has helped 35,000 people find work in their 35-year history.