Report: Chris Sale Likely Facing Discipline, Possible Suspension For Throwing Behind Manny Machado

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale didn’t actually hit Manny Machado on Tuesday night.
But the Boston lefty is still facing a likely suspension from Major League Baseball, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.
Sale threw behind Machado’s legs in the first inning of Tuesday night’s 5-2 Boston win, which sparked a wild rant from the Orioles third baseman after the game. Machado said he no longer has any respect for anyone in the Boston organization, with a few extra words thrown in.
UPDATE: Rosenthal later reported that Sale won’t necessarily be suspended. Discipline remains likely and could come in the form of a fine or warning.
It all stems from a late and high slide that Machado made while going into second base back on April 22 in Baltimore, injuring Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw at Machado’s head a few days later, and was suspended for four games for that incident.
It’s been pretty heated between the two teams since, with Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy plunking Boston right fielder Mookie Betts in the hip when the two teams opened their current four-game series in Boston. Baltimore reliever Donnie Hart threw behind Andrew Benintendi’s head on Tuesday night as well.
We’ll have to see if there are any more fireworks over the final two games of the series.