WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
DEVELOPING STORY: 3 Dead, 9 Hurt In Crash At Car Auction In Billerica | Read More | Video

Report: Chris Sale Likely Facing Discipline, Possible Suspension For Throwing Behind Manny Machado

May 3, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Chris Sale, Manny Machado, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Sale didn’t actually hit Manny Machado on Tuesday night.

But the Boston lefty is still facing a likely suspension from Major League Baseball, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Sale threw behind Machado’s legs in the first inning of Tuesday night’s 5-2 Boston win, which sparked a wild rant from the Orioles third baseman after the game. Machado said he no longer has any respect for anyone in the Boston organization, with a few extra words thrown in.

UPDATE: Rosenthal later reported that Sale won’t necessarily be suspended. Discipline remains likely and could come in the form of a fine or warning.

It all stems from a late and high slide that Machado made while going into second base back on April 22 in Baltimore, injuring Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw at Machado’s head a few days later, and was suspended for four games for that incident.

It’s been pretty heated between the two teams since, with Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy plunking Boston right fielder Mookie Betts in the hip when the two teams opened their current four-game series in Boston. Baltimore reliever Donnie Hart threw behind Andrew Benintendi’s head on Tuesday night as well.

We’ll have to see if there are any more fireworks over the final two games of the series.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch