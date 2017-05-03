NightSide – Economic Impact of Environmental Policy

May 3, 2017 12:54 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – There has been fierce debate in this country over the direction our environmental policy should take following President Obama’s time in the White House. Though the vast majority of scientists agree that climate change is a manmade problem that requires corrective action, there is some disagreement among politicians over the potential costs of environmental protections and whether they are worth it. David Cash, Dean of the McCormack Graduate School at UMass Boston and former commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, joins Dan in the NightSide studio to discuss the economic impact of President Trump’s environmental policies.

Originally broadcast May 2nd, 2017.

