NightSide – Censorship on Campus

BOSTON (CBS) – Colleges and universities around the country have embraced a culture of “tolerance” in recent years. But has this movement gone so far that those preaching tolerance are now the most intolerant of all? Attorney Harvey Silverglate, an expert on the First Amendment and the freedom of speech, checks in with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to talk about the troubling climate on many of our college and university campuses, and what can be done to fix it.
Originally broadcast May 2nd, 2017.