NightSide – Censorship on Campus

May 3, 2017 12:57 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Colleges and universities around the country have embraced a culture of “tolerance” in recent years. But has this movement gone so far that those preaching tolerance are now the most intolerant of all? Attorney Harvey Silverglate, an expert on the First Amendment and the freedom of speech, checks in with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to talk about the troubling climate on many of our college and university campuses, and what can be done to fix it.

Originally broadcast May 2nd, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch