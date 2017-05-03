Keller @ Large: Women March Forward With Protest Of President Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly 200,000 supporters packed the Boston Common in January for the Women’s March. Three months later, and 100 days into the new Trump presidency, WBZ-TV spoke with organizers about how the group is still marching forward.

Sonya Khan, March Forward Massachusetts Advisory Board Member: The marching, the protesting, I think it has more impact because his [Trump’s] skin is that much thinner.

The organizers of the Boston Women’s March say the unprecedented protest was just a first step.

Yordanos Eyoel, March Forward Massachusetts Spokesperson and Board of Directors, Secretary: I felt that core American values that I believe in, as an immigrant, as a person of color, were under attack.

Since January, 70-percent of Boston marchers say they have been in touch with an elected official — 25-percent for the first time. And they have a lot to discuss.

Sonya: As a Muslim American the travel ban hit home.

Karen Clawson Cosmas, March Forward Massachusetts, Deputy Director: People who thought that he might be a different president than he was a candidate, I think that perhaps they are surprised. But he really is trying to do all the things that he said he was going to do.

Jon Keller: For his supporters that’s a big positive.

Karen: Sure.

Jon: But for you?

Karen: For me, certainly not and for the majority of Americans who voted in the election certainly not.

Yordanos: We know that the president has had very little success. We’re seeing that the travel ban is stuck in courts now. We know the health care bill didn’t pass through the House of Representatives and so it’s been actually encouraging to see our democratic system work effectively.

Jon: Is there anything you’ve seen where you said ‘that’s not so bad’ or ‘I’m pleasantly surprised’? Anything?

Sonya: That’s a doozy. To be honest nothing is coming to mind.

Jon: Anybody?

Kim Whittaker, March Forward Massachusetts, Board of Directors, President: I guess his reaction to the gassing of the Syrian people showed me a side of him that… I think it brought out of some of his humanity which you don’t always see.

Yordanos: I do have some hope in the infrastructure plan. I know he hasn’t fully proposed it.

Jon: You’re on an elevator all by yourself and just before the doors close, in walks Donald Trump. What would you tell him and why?

Kim: Listen to the American people. Work together with Republicans and Democrats. Be the bridge builder that you can be.

Yordanos: I would probably share with him as you think about your immigration policy, as you think about fighting for the travel ban, look at me. Look at who I am. You’re not just writing some hypothetical bill, right? You’re impacting individual lives.

Karen: I would probably try and speak to him on behalf of the generation that’s coming up after him. And just really try and plead with him to avoid what he seems to be exhibiting in terms of his tendencies to erode so many of our democratic norms.

The Boston Women’s March now has a new name: March Forward Massachusetts. They are selling a book of photos and stories from the January march to raise money and they are pushing a bill that will require presidential candidates to release their tax returns.

Karen: Okay, you showed up in your pink hat and you came out to march. Well, now it’s time for you to get a little bit dirtier with your hands in this. We want you to help us advocate effectively for good policy that really does create a more inclusive, fairer, more just world.

Yordanos: This is no time to quit. So stay energized and just remember that this is going to go on for a long time.