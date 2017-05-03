Manny Machado Rips Red Sox In Profanity-Laced Tirade

BOSTON (CBS) — Manny Machado just went on a rant for the ages.

The Orioles third baseman had a pitch thrown behind him by Red Sox starter Chris Sale on the first pitch of his at-bat in the first inning of Boston’s 5-2 win at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. He dodged another high pitch in the fourth inning before striking out for the second time, but he finally got to Sale when he homered in the seventh inning.

It was after the game that Machado simply lost it.

Machado spoke more calmly about the incident after the game with Orioles play-by-play man Gary Thorne, saying “I lost mad respect for that team and organization.” When asked about the pitch that was thrown behind him during a postgame media scrum, Machado unloaded on the Red Sox with a profanity-laced rant.

You can watch a large chunk of the tirade (with the many swears bleeped out of course) below:

here’s the full f-bomb filled rant from manny machado pic.twitter.com/Ud78hcVVTB — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) May 3, 2017

To put the outrageousness of Machado’s rant in perspective, here’s the (heavily edited) rant in print:

“What do you think? [Expletive] [expletive]. [Expletive] [expletive] [expletive]. Coward stuff. I mean, that’s stuff that you don’t [expletive] do. But I’m not on that side, not in that organization. They are still thinking about that same slide. I had no intention on hurting anybody and I’m still paying — trying to get hit at. Getting thrown at my [expletive] head, you’re throwing at [expletive] everywhere. It’s [expletive] [expletive]. It’s [expletive] [expletive]. I’ve lost respect for that organization, for that coaching staff, for everyone over there. “If you’re going to [expletive] hit me, hit me, go ahead. Don’t let the [expletive] keep [expletive] lingering around and keep trying to [expletive] hit people. It’s [expletive] [expletive]. MLB should do something about it. [Expletive] pitchers out there with [expletive] balls in their hands throwing 100 mph trying to hit people. I’ve got a [expletive] bat too. I could go up there and crush somebody if I wanted to. But you know what? I’ll get suspended for a year and the pitcher only gets suspended for two games. That’s not cool.”

Sale was far less concerned about the whole ordeal, saying “Whatever man. I’m not losing sleep tonight.”

Machado may have gotten the best possible revenge with his seventh-inning home run, but it’s clear that the bad blood between the Red Sox and Orioles is far from over.