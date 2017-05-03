John Legend Honored By Salem State With Advocate For Social Justice Award

SALEM (CBS/AP) — John Legend came to Salem State University Tuesday receive a social justice award.
The singer-songwriter is the first recipient of the Salem Advocate for Social Justice award.
Legend launched the Show Me Campaign to help break the cycle of poverty through education.
The Salem Award Foundation for Human Rights and Social Justice bestows the honor to recognize those who champion social justice issues and advocate for people who are underrepresented.
Legend has won 19 Grammy Awards. He co-wrote the song “Glory” that was featured in the 2014 film “Selma” and that won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award.
WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes moderated the discussion on campus Tuesday night.
