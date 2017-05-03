John Legend Honored By Salem State With Advocate For Social Justice Award

May 3, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: John Legend, Lisa Hughes, Salem State University

SALEM (CBS/AP) — John Legend came to Salem State University Tuesday receive a social justice award.

The singer-songwriter is the first recipient of the Salem Advocate for Social Justice award.

legend3 John Legend Honored By Salem State With Advocate For Social Justice Award

John Legend receives the first Salem Advocate for Social Justice award. (WBZ-TV)

Legend launched the Show Me Campaign to help break the cycle of poverty through education.

The Salem Award Foundation for Human Rights and Social Justice bestows the honor to recognize those who champion social justice issues and advocate for people who are underrepresented.

Legend has won 19 Grammy Awards. He co-wrote the song “Glory” that was featured in the 2014 film “Selma” and that won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award.

legend1 John Legend Honored By Salem State With Advocate For Social Justice Award

John Legend talks to WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes. (WBZ-TV)

WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes moderated the discussion on campus Tuesday night.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch