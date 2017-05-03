Golf Club: Local Pro Todd Cook On How Parents Can Get Their Kids Started

BOSTON (CBS) — Lots of parents want to get their kids golfing, but where do you start?
Hardy gets the answer from Todd Cook, head professional at the Milton-Hoosic Club in Canton, MA. Cook talks about the PGA Junior League and how it benefits young players, whether they’re brand new to the game or well on their way.
Cook also had some tips for the grown ups, starting with his basic swing philosophy; it starts from the ground up. Plus, he addresses Hardy’s “epiphany” about dropping the club into the slot, and how it all fits together to create a fluid swing.