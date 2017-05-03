Boston Pastor Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

May 3, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Carl Stevens, Dorchester, Mission Church, Willie Wilkerson

ROXBURY (CBS) — Boston Police arrested a pastor Tuesday who they say had a large stash of drugs and cash, as well as thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Willie Wilkerson, 58 of Dorchester, is facing several drug trafficking charges. He is the pastor and owner of Mission Church and Victoria’s Kitchen Food Trailer in Roxbury.

Among the services at that church is a 12-step substance abuse recovery group.

Police executed warrants on Wilkerson’s Baker Avenue home, his Quincy Street church, and on Wilkerson himself around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

They said they found 34 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, 50 Percocet pills, 87 Suboxone strips, 32 Clonopin pills, and about $10,400 in cash.

Investigators also said they found equipment from an excavating company and property reported stolen in a recent break-in, all of which totaled around $20,000 in value.

Boston Police said they are still investigating, and that Wilkerson may face additional charges.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch