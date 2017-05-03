Gorman: Isaiah Thomas Is ‘Truly Special’ To Watch

BOSTON (CBS) — Mike Gorman usually has a front row seat for Celtics games. He had a different front row look on Tuesday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Wizards.

Gorman was courtside under the basket, sitting with Celtics owners and president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge, and he had a great view of a historic night from Isaiah Thomas. The guard scored 53 points in Boston’s 129-119 overtime win, the second-most ever in a Celtics’ playoff game. This came after he underwent nine hours of dental surgery after having his front tooth knocked out Sunday in Game 1, and on the day of his late sister’s 23rd birthday.

“He is truly special,” Goman told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Wednesday morning. “He is unique among the players I’ve seen. What he is doing on a nightly basis, combined with what is going on in her personal life, combined with the nine hours of dental surgery the kid had over the last two days, it’s incredible the performance he’s putting on — 53 points against a team geared to stopping him.

“Every time you think you’ve seen his best, he turns the page and shows you a lot more,” said Gorman. “He is truly special and I hope fans realize they’re watching something that 20 years from now, they’ll tell their kids this guy did this and we haven’t seen it since.”

Gorman said that Thomas’ performance on Tuesday night ranks in the Top 3 games he’s seen as a spectator, and the guard has proven he is one of the superstars of the NBA.

“I’m truly an Isaiah believer, a believer that we are witnessing something we haven’t seen before and will never see again, which is a guy who is 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9 who, night after night after night, dominates people who are a foot taller than him, 30 pounds heavier than him, and he still dominates the game,” said Gorman.

Gorman added that it was pretty unique to hear Danny Ainge get upset with the officials, which he got to soak in on Tuesday.

“Danny doesn’t swear or curse, but boy does he do everything else. … It’s like, ‘How are you working? How do you have a real job?’ He’s actually kind of funny but you don’t want to laugh.” explained Gorman. “He has that look on his face that ‘this is not funny.'”

Gorman also touched on Washington’s starting five, Boston’s slow starts and Jaylen Brown’s emergence off the Boston bench: