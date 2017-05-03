WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
DEVELOPING STORY: 3 Dead, 9 Hurt In Crash At Car Auction In Billerica | Read More | Video

Woman Killed During First Day Of Work At Billerica Car Auction

May 3, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Billerica Auto Auction Crash

BILLERICA (CBS) – A Lowell mother of three was among the victims of a deadly accident inside a Billerica car auction facility, killed on her first day on the job.

Orlando Aponte said his sister Leezandra Aponte was placed on the job at Lynnway Auto Auction by a temporary employment agency.

Leezandra had only been at work two hours when a Jeep Grand Cherokee sped through the crowd of hundreds of people and eventually slammed into a concrete wall, pinning her.

Orlando Aponte said his sister was rushed to Lahey Hospital unresponsive but did not survive.

crash4 Woman Killed During First Day Of Work At Billerica Car Auction

A witness took this photo moments after the crash. (Witness photo via Christina Hager – WBZ-TV)

Two other people were killed in what investigators called a tragic accident. Nine other people were seriously injured.

Leezandra Aponte leaves behind three children – two girls and a boy. Her 19-year-old son had just joined the Army and is currently stationed in Georgia.

According to Orlando Aponte, his sister was a “great mother” who was working hard to support her family.

Investigators are working to determine if the driver of the Jeep, identified only as a man in his 70s, had a medical emergency or if the vehicle malfunctioned.

