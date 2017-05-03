Woman Killed During First Day Of Work At Billerica Car Auction

BILLERICA (CBS) – A Lowell mother of three was among the victims of a deadly accident inside a Billerica car auction facility, killed on her first day on the job.

Orlando Aponte said his sister Leezandra Aponte was placed on the job at Lynnway Auto Auction by a temporary employment agency.

Leezandra had only been at work two hours when a Jeep Grand Cherokee sped through the crowd of hundreds of people and eventually slammed into a concrete wall, pinning her.

Orlando Aponte said his sister was rushed to Lahey Hospital unresponsive but did not survive.

Two other people were killed in what investigators called a tragic accident. Nine other people were seriously injured.

Leezandra Aponte leaves behind three children – two girls and a boy. Her 19-year-old son had just joined the Army and is currently stationed in Georgia.

According to Orlando Aponte, his sister was a “great mother” who was working hard to support her family.

Investigators are working to determine if the driver of the Jeep, identified only as a man in his 70s, had a medical emergency or if the vehicle malfunctioned.