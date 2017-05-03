3 Killed, At Least 13 Hurt As SUV Speeds Through Crowded Billerica Car Auction

BILLERICA (CBS) – Three people were killed and more than a dozen people seriously hurt when a Jeep Cherokee sped through a crowded auto auction in Billerica Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Charter Way at Lynnway Auto Auction.

According to WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca, three people have died.

Watch Live: Injuries Reported At Billerica Car Auction

At least 13 people were injured. Their conditions are not known.

Six people were transported to Lahey Hospital.

Police do not believe the crash was intentional, sources told the I-Team.

WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager reported that the driver who crashed was taken away in an ambulance.

A Jeep can be seen lodged into the building wall next to a garage door.

Massachusetts State Police sent a crash reconstruction team and detectives to assist Billerica Police.

Witness Describes Chaotic Scene at Billerica Car Auction



A witness at the scene who only identified himself as Geraldo told WBZ-TV he was inside at the time of the crash and saw the vehicle “speeding up through the auction.” He said it appeared to have been an accident.

“It hit the wall all the way to the end. It’s a concrete wall. So many people are hurt I have no idea,” said Geraldo.

“It happened so quick and it was so much damage because there are just so many people (inside the building).”

Just minutes before the crash, Lynnway Auto Auction posted on Facebook that cars were “lined up and ready for a beautiful Wednesday morning.”

Car dealer Wissam Merhab described a gruesome scene following the crash.

“Very, very serious injuries. At least three or four people seriously injured,” said Merhab.

Merhab said he believes the gas got stuck in the Jeep, causing it to speed through the crowd.

An employee at the auction house told WBZ-TV another worker was moving the Jeep when he lost control. The employee and another witness both said the driver appeared to be an elderly man.

A similar crash happened back in October 2015 at an auction house in Framingham. Eight people were injured in that crash.