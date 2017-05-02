Keller @ Large: Young Republicans On Highs And Lows Of Trump Presidency

BOSTON (CBS) – Now that’s we’ve passed the 100 day milestone of the Trump Presidency, we’re is getting a report card from local young Republicans.
None of these teenagers were with Donald Trump before he won their party’s nomination.
But now that he’s president I asked them about the good, the bad, and the future.
Jon Keller: Is it hard being a pro-Trump Republican in Massachusetts?
Sara, Mike, Joe, & Sam: Yes.
Keller: Give me an example.
Joe Spinosa, Malden Catholic Senior: My mom would not allow me… to put a Trump bumper sticker on my car for fear it would be vandalized.
Keller: Really?
Joe: Yes.
These four students are still too young to vote but are still politically engaged. They spent part of April vacation at the State House to meet with lawmakers.
I asked them to weigh in on the first 100 days. First: the disappointments.
Sara McDonald, Quincy High Sophomore: One of the things I was disappointed about would be health care.
Sam Leone, East Longmeadow High Sophomore: I would definitely say his blunder with Obamacare. Congress handled that badly and while you could pinpoint that to Speaker [Paul] Ryan, I think that he [Trump] really should have pushed for more specifics.
Mike Brodo, Xavierian Brothers High Junior: I personally believe in cutting back the budget, but it;s what he cut that I didn’t agree with, the climate change regulations, the EPA definitely need to stay.
Sara: I think that his communications to the public are really lacking.
Keller: The tweeting is a problem?
Sara: Yeah, the tweeting. I think that he should be acting more presidential.
Joe: Trump said in the beginning that he wouldn’t want to get involved in Syria and take out Assad because then ISIS would take over and I agreed with that. I think that’s going against what he said he would do.
Among this small group some saw those same weaknesses as the president’s strengths.
Sam: I actually really liked the Syrian airstrike. It really did send a message that democracy is working towards prevailing in the world.
Joe: I do support [Supreme Court] Justice [Neil] Gorsuch. I think he’d make a very good Supreme Court justice.
Sara: I do think that his budget would be a my favorite part about his administration, so far.
Mike: Growing the economy and a stronger foreign policy, that’s really why I’m a Republican at the core.
Keller: What’s your expectation for the next 100 days and beyond?
Joe: My expectation would be more military intervention, which I’m against.
Sam: Take your time with Obamacare. If you’re going to repeal it, just do it right, take your time.
Sara: I hope to see tax reform, lower taxes.
Mike: I don’t really know what to expect. I think it’s a very unpredictable presidency.
Keller: What do you want to see him doing?
Mike: Try to bring the country together. I acknowledge he cannot single-handedly do that. That has to be the American people agreeing that we need to come together.
One Comment
Funny, my car got keyed and I had Hillary and Elizabeth Warren stickers on it.