Sex Offender Charged With Peeping Into Wellesley College Dorm Windows

May 2, 2017 6:11 PM
WELLESLEY (CBS) – A Level 1 sex offender has been arrested for allegedly peeping into dorm rooms at Wellesley College.

Tyler Jacquard, 38, was arrested after a student positively identified a man she told police was looking into her window.

Jacquard has several open cases and was on probation for lewd and lascivious behavior.

Tyler Jacquard in Dedham District Court on May 2. (WBZ-TV)

He was most recently arrested last year in Somerville.

Students on campus were alarmed by Jacquard’s arrest.

“It bothers me, especially going to an all-women’s college. It’s pretty troubling,” said student Mika Taga.

Following his Tuesday arraignment in Dedham District Court, Jacquard was transferred to Somerville to face additional charges.

