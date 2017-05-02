Police: Man Stole Woman’s Info To Buy iPhones, Claimed He Was From UPS

SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – Police in Swampscott are looking for a man who they say used a woman’s personal information to send iPhones to her address, then showed up at her door to try and get them.
According to authorities, the three iPhones were bought in her name and mailed to her home. She then got a knock on her door from the ID thief who said he was from UPS and needed to pick up the phones, police stated.
The woman told the man she didn’t have any phones and managed to take a photo of him. He left empty handed in a silver minivan, she told authorities.
If anyone recognizes the man, they can call police at 781-595-1111.