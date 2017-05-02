WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
NightSide – Should Boston Regulate Vacation Rentals?

May 2, 2017 1:00 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The internet has made it possible for strangers to conduct transactions in ways that never used to be possible. In terms of renting a room, apartment, or house, websites like Airbnb and HomeAway have made it easy for owners to list their properties and for potential renters to contact them and lock in a reservation. But with so much money changing hands in this booming industry, some cities and states have started to explore ways to tax and regulate the exchanges. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh recently signed an executive order to gather info on how many short-term rental properties are listed in Boston and where they are located. Do you think cities or states should regulate short-term rentals?

Originally broadcast May 1st, 2017.

