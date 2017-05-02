Lightning May Have Sparked Large Fire At Princeton Home

PRINCETON (CBS) — Lightning may have started a fire that damaged a Princeton home, said Fire Chief John Bennet.
Officials say the homeowners heard the storm around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A few hours later when a woman went downstairs to calm their dogs, she discovered the fire.
“She woke up at 5 o’clock in the morning and the whole back side of the house, what we call the B-side of the house, was fully engulfed in flames,” explained Bennet at the scene.
Crews were having a difficult time fighting the fire because there was not a water source nearby. They estimated it would take hours before the fire is completely out.
Everyone in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely and no one had been injured, according to officials.
The historic Mountain Road home was once the Princeton Inn.