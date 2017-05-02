Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Food Obsessions

There are some dishes you can just taste once and remember forever. These are 8 of the Phantom’s Greatest food obsessions.

Stone and Skillet

Medford

Kicking off the Great 8 is a truly delicious way to start the day: Stone and Skillet English Muffins. These mouthwatering muffins are made at a small bakery in Medford, and can be found in grocery stores all over the region. These premium, hand-made English muffins are cooked on a flattop for a perfect golden crust on the outside, with a soft, chewy center that puts all other English muffins to shame.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Qs Nuts

Somerville

Q’s Nuts in Somerville is a quirky, family-run snack store that customers are just nuts for. Here they roast almonds, cashews, peanuts and pecans in intriguing flavors like Bananas Foster, Cayenne Mango, Key Lime Ginger and Sea Salt with Herbs.

Bagelsaurus

Cambridge

These craveable carbs are the biggest craze in all of Cambridge. Bagelsaurus is a cute, artisan, handcrafted bagel shop, serving piping hot bagels pulled from the oven moments before they hit your mouth. Each one made by hand and cooked in small batches in flavors like Cinnamon Raisin, Sesame, Everything and Garlic, and some flavors you may have never seen before, like Pretzel and Black Olive. These babies are so good that spreads like cream cheese and housemade almond butter are available, but not necessary.

Beard Papa’s

Allston, Chinatown

The cream puffs at Beard Papa’s are an international sensation that started in Osaka, Japan and now can be found in locally in Allston and Boston’s Chinatown. With its quirky bearded mascot and massive cult following, it’s no doubt that these are some of the world’s finest cream puffs. These pastries are the stuff dreams are made of, with all natural ingredients including locally sourced milk, heavy cream, and butter. They are made on site so they’re fresh to order, and piped with fillings like smooth Madagascar vanilla bean, Japanese green tea or the silky smooth Dulce De Leche.

Maguire’s

Easton

The Honey Hot Chicken Tenders at Maguire’s Bar and Grill in Easton are impossible to stop eating. These super juicy tenders are crispy on the outside, juicy in the middle, and coated with a flavorful blend of housemade Buffalo sauce, boosted by a little bit of local honey.

Totto Ramen

Allston, Somerville

How about a bowl of ramen? Totto Ramen in Allston and Somerville is a small, stylish spot specializing in authentic Japanese noodle soup, made with a slow-simmered chicken-based broth. It’s the Mega Ramen that’s obsession-worthy, overloaded with extra pork, lots of veggies, and oodles of slurpable noodles.

Egg Roll Lady

Worcester

The Egg Roll Lady & Fish Shack in Worcester serves egg rolls that customers constantly crave. They are all made by The Egg Roll Lady herself, along with her charismatic family. They are stuffed with a blend of pork and veggies and rolled one at a time by hand. They’re delicious dipped in some duck sauce, and even better wrapped in lettuce like they do back in the Egg Roll Lady’s homeland of Vietnam.

7ate9 Bakery

Somerville

Rounding out the Great 8 are the Cheesecake Popsicles at 7ate9 Bakery in Somerville. These frozen sweets on a stick are addictive, and come in flavors like classic, chocolate, vanilla and mocha.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.