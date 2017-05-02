Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Boston

Let the celebration begin! Cinco de Mayo, Friday, May 5, 2017, is a holiday celebrating the Mexican culture and historic pride. It is a day to enjoy Mexican cuisine, imbibe in Margaritas, learn to salsa and listen to mariachi bands. The music and the food make this a fun and festive holiday. Ole!
6th Annual Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl Boston
MIJA Cantina & Tequila Bar
1 South Market St.
Boston, MA 02109
(888) 998-6609
www.pubcrawls.com/events/cinco-de-mayo
Date: Friday, May 5, 2017
This Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl is based at the historic Faneuil Hall in the heart of the city. There are many tequila-based drinks to try including Margaritas, Sangrias, Cortes, Mezcal Cocktails, Suenos and tequila shots. The Pub Crawl ultra package, with includes a visit to the pubs, a PubCrawl sombrero and a Cinco de Mayo themed t-shirt is $24.99 per amigo.
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 W. Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 917-LOCO
www.locosouthboston.com
The menu, food and drink, at Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar is always like a Mexican party in progress and especially so on Cinco de Mayo. This fun neighborhood establishment, in the South Boston neighborhood of the city, is a great meeting place. The house specialties include tacos, a raw bar and abounding choices of tequila. Join in the fun at Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar this year to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Papagayo South Boston
283 Summer St.
Boston, MA 02210
(617) 423-1000
www.papagayoboston.com
This Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar is a hot spot on Cinco de Mayo and offers three locations around the city. The exposed brick and ceramic tiles add to the festive ambiance. Papagayo offers 150 different tequilas and great Margaritas. Their signature Coronita Margarita, which is a large Margarita with a 7-ounce Coronita turned upside down in the glass, is made with fresh fruit, agave nectar, 100% blue agave tequila and orange liquor. The Mexican fare at Papagayo is exceptional and includes taco, enchiladas and their specialty guacamole, which includes hand processed Hass avocados, carrots and celery.
The Painted Burro
Davis Square
219 Elm St.
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 776-0005
www.thepaintedburro.com
The Painted Burro offers Latin American cuisine at its finest along with more than 100 craft tequilas. The food menu includes tacos, enchiladas, tortas, which are pressed Mexican-style sandwiches filled with pork, beans and a pickled vegetable salad, and a variety of great appetizers and salads to start. The Painted Burro crafts their Margaritas with 100% Blue Agave Tequila and also offers a vast selection of tequilas and vines (wine) from Mexico.