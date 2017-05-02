WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Aaron Hernandez’s SUV Up For Auction

May 2, 2017 8:47 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Daniel de Abreu, Safiro Furtado

BOSTON (CBS) – The SUV that was seized during Aaron Hernandez’s double murder investigation is for sale.

EBay is auctioning off the 2006 silver Toyota 4Runner, and the current bid is more than $100,000.

The highest bidder will also get a jersey signed by the former New England Patriots star.

According to the listing, the SUV “was given to Hernandez to drive by Fox Toyota in East Providence Rhode Island, for guest appearances, and signings at the dealership, as he was rising to stardom as a tight-end tandem with Rob Gronkowski.”

suv Aaron Hernandezs SUV Up For Auction

SUV towed from the Bristol, CT home in June 2013. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors said Hernandez was in the SUV during the murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. The SUV was found in Hernandez’s uncle’s garage in Bristol, Connecticut.

Hernandez was acquitted of those killings last month and committed suicide days later.

