Aaron Hernandez’s SUV Up For Auction

BOSTON (CBS) – The SUV that was seized during Aaron Hernandez’s double murder investigation is for sale.
EBay is auctioning off the 2006 silver Toyota 4Runner, and the current bid is more than $100,000.
The highest bidder will also get a jersey signed by the former New England Patriots star.
According to the listing, the SUV “was given to Hernandez to drive by Fox Toyota in East Providence Rhode Island, for guest appearances, and signings at the dealership, as he was rising to stardom as a tight-end tandem with Rob Gronkowski.”
Prosecutors said Hernandez was in the SUV during the murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu. The SUV was found in Hernandez’s uncle’s garage in Bristol, Connecticut.
Hernandez was acquitted of those killings last month and committed suicide days later.