Two Held Without Bail In Roxbury Teen’s Murder

BOSTON (CBS) — Two teens were arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court in the killing of another teen last month.
Robert Silva-Prentice, 19 of Boston, and Malik Phillips, 18 of Waltham, were ordered held without bail.
Police say they killed 18-year-old Yaniel Viloria.
Viloria was shot multiple times on Ruggles Street in Roxbury last month near Boston Police headquarters.
Prosecutors said Phillips and Silva-Prentice could be seen on security cameras talking to Viloria in a building on Ruggles Street, and that Phillips was holding an object believed to be a gun.
They said Phillips was later seen on security video putting that object back in his clothes while running from the building.
The two were arrested Friday night.
They’re due back in court June 16.