WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Mass. Medical Society: Safe Injection Clinics Necessary To Fight Opioid Crisis

May 1, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: addiciton, Carl Stevens, Dennis Dimitri, Drugs, Massachusetts Medical Society, opioid crisis, safe injection sites

BOSTON (CBS) — The Chairman of the Massachusetts Medical Society’s opioid task force says the group is pushing for safe injection clinics, where drug addicts could shoot up in the presence of medical personnel.

Dr. Dennis Dimitri told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that safe injection clinics could save lives.

“In an ideal world, we would like nobody to be injecting illicit drugs like heroin, but we know that those behaviors go on,” Dr. Dimitri said. “A public health approach to reducing the harm associated with that, such as a safe injection facility, is a reasonable approach.”

He argued that life-saving practices such as needle exchanges and overdose reversal drugs like Narcan or Naltraxone, once controversial, are now part of the weaponry used to fight the opioid crisis on the public health front.

Dimitri said that, for certain marginalized groups that inject intravenous drugs, the facilities can result in fewer overdoses, a reduction in the spread of infectious diseases, and more people going into treatment.

“Often times, individuals who are homeless and otherwise have limited access to services, safe injection facilities have been shown to improve their ability to survive their addiction and get into treatment,” Dr. Dimitri said.

None of these safe injection clinics exist yet in the United States, but Dr. Dimitri said some may open soon in the state of Washington.

“Safe injection sites are one more idea in many that need to be put into place to address the current epidemic of overdose deaths,” Dr. Dimitri said.

The doctor said the group faces significant hurdles, because the clinics would require changes in both state and federal laws.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch