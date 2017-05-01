Fenway Park Marriage Proposal Appears To End Badly For Red Sox Fan

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not uncommon to see marriage proposals at sporting events, but they usually don’t end this awkwardly.
Twitter lit up during Sunday night’s Red Sox – Cubs game at Fenway Park when a fan popped the question. . . only to have it go horribly wrong.
Those at the ballpark report that cameras cut away from the couple on the big video board when things started to go south.
Video of the failed proposal hasn’t surfaced yet, but one person at the game claimed to have seen the couple arguing after the incident.
While some are obviously sympathetic toward the rejected boyfriend, others are hoping this unfortunate ending could help bring a stop to such public proposals.
One Comment
Well that had to be a wee bit embarrassing. :-)
Tom Giles
Finally. Someone said no to a proposal on the Jumbotron at fenway. Love it.
Would you “love it” if the person you were crazy about said “no to YOUR “proposal at fenway”? or anywhere else for that matter? would you “love it” if others saw it and got on social media to say how they “loved” the fact that you got turnded down”? I’m thinking yes. Grow a heart and try to think of something besides YOUR opinion. I have no doubt that guy is very hurt and angry. Was is timing off? yeah probably but he doesn’t deserve to be hurt like that and apparently, you’re GLAD it happened. Just remember,what goes around comes around,