Keller @ Large: Billerica Voted Trump, So How’s He Doing After 100 Days?

BILLERICA (CBS) – Donald Trump got trounced in the general election here in Massachusetts but he did carry the vote in some cities and towns like Tewksbury, Saugus, Bridgewater, Middleboro, and Billerica.

Now that we’re 100 days into the new administration I grabbed lunch, with a side of politics, in Billerica.

Here’s what voters there had to say.

Jon Keller: Here we are 100 days in, how do you like it so far?

Pat Varnerin: Scared.

Diana Ridge: I think it’s been a roller coaster.

Bob Ridge: 100 days in, not really decided.

Pat Jackson: I think he’s ruining the country.

Gino Polcaro: All in all, I guess I’m in the middle.

Jon Keller: Are you happy with what you’re seeing?

Steve Ventura: Yes.

Opinions on Trump are as varied as the menu at the Liberty Bell in Billerica Center. But foreign policy seemed to be the biggest issue on voters’ minds.

Gino Polcaro: I actually like his strategic strike in Afghanistan.

Diana Ridge: The bombings without asking permission that’s … he’s bold. He’s definitely bold.

Scott Pruce: I would say the ‘aha moment’ probably comes along the lines that we’re taking a stronger stance with Syria and North Korea.

Steve Ventura: He’s doing what he said he was going to do… fight for the security of the country.

Dianne Bone: There is just so much going on in the world right now that’s frightening. I don’t think he’s doing a lot to alleviate our fears.

Trump may not have been able to deliver an early victory on health care reform but voters are eager to see what happens next.

Diana Ridge: The health care, I would like him to change some of the things.

Pat Jackson: As far as health care goes, he’s going to hurt the people who need it the most.

Of course, Trump burst onto the political scene talking about building a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Scott Pruce: Waiting with caution about what he’s going to do about immigration policy.

Pat Varnerin: The wall and Mexico. I’m glad they changed it and they are going to do it next year.

Dianne Bone: I don’t have any confidence in this wall business I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.

We were able to get some early reaction to Trump’s newly released tax reform plan.

Pat Jackson: I don’t believe he is going to do anything for the middle and lower class. He’s all for the wealthy people.

Scott Pruce: So far, I’m kind of pleased about his first 100 days. Specifically, along the financial packages that he’s trying to put together.

Republican or Democrat — we did manage to serve up some common ground among voters.

Diana Ridge: I hate the tweeting.

Bob Ridge: I would say it’s out of the ordinary to see the President tweeting.

Steve Ventura: Yes, some of his tweets are kind of crazy.

Dianne Bone: I would like to see him stop doing that damn Twitter.

Of the people we spoke with, President Trump has not been able to change anyone’s minds in the first 100 days.

If they were with him before the election, they still are. And if they were against him in November, that hasn’t changed either.