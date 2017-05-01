Here’s The Full List Of The Patriots’ 2017 Undrafted Free Agents

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots drafted only four players last weekend, but they were quite busy scooping up undrafted free agents. Within minutes of the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft, news of the Patriots’ UDFA signings began to roll out.
The Pats’ UDFAs are far from guaranteed to crack the 53-man roster in 2017, let alone make an impact. But as Malcolm Butler has proven in recent years, you don’t necessarily have to be drafted to develop into a premier player.
Chief among the names on the Patriots’ 2017 class of undrafted free agents is Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr, who won the Richter-Howard award as the best receiver in the Big 10 in 2016. According to CBS Sports, the Pats have signed 18 UDFAs so far.
Here’s the full list of the Patriots’ reported undrafted free agent signings, thanks to CBS Sports’ UDFA Tracker:
Josh Augusta, DT, Missouri (source)
Adam Butler, DT, Vanderbilt (source)
Austin Carr, WR, Northwestern (source)
Cole Croston, OL, Iowa (source)
LeShun Daniels, RB, Iowa (source)
D.J. Dean, CB, Arkansas (source)
Cody Hollister, WR, Arkansas (source)
Jacob Hollister, TE, Wyoming (source)
David Jones, DB, Richmond (source)
D.J. Killings, CB, Central Florida (source)
Jason King, OL, Purdue (source)
Harvey Langi, LB, BYU (source)
Kenny Moore, CB, Valdosta State (source)
Max Rich, OL, Harvard (source)
Dwayne Thomas, DB, LSU (source)
Jason Thompson, S, Utah (source)
Damarius Travis, S, Minnesota (source)
Corey Vereen, DE, Tennessee (source)
This list will continue to be updated as the team makes their signings official and/or if more players are signed.