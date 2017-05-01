Machado Homers, Drives In 2 In Orioles’ 5-2 Win Over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Manny Machado slugged a long homer out of Fenway Park, drove in two runs and made three solid plays at third base in his first game against Boston since a dustup with the Red Sox just over a week ago, carrying the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-2 victory Monday night.
Caleb Joseph added an RBI double for the Orioles, who beat Boston for the fourth time in six games this season.
In the teams’ last meeting at Camden Yards, reliever Matt Barnes sent a pitch that whizzed behind Machado’s head and hit the slugger’s bat. Barnes was suspended four games and fined. Machado had irked the Red Sox with a late slide into second baseman Dustin Pedroia’s left leg two days earlier.
Dylan Bundy (4-1) took a shutout into the eighth inning before being pulled after allowing a run on three straight hits. Brad Brach got the final three outs for his fifth save.
Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello (1-4) dropped his fourth consecutive start to match his total losses last season.
