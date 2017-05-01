Isaiah Thomas Misses Celtics Practice Because ‘He’s Still In The Dentist Chair’

BOSTON (CBS) — A lost tooth couldn’t keep Isaiah Thomas from lighting up the scoreboard on Sunday afternoon.

It did keep him out of practice on Monday, however. As his teammates were putting up shots and going over their game plan for Tuesday night’s Game 2 against the Washington Wizards, Thomas was in the dentist chair making sure his smile wouldn’t look funny going forward.

“He’s finishing up the dental work that he’s had,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after practice. “It’s pretty significant, as you can imagine. So he’s still in a dentist’s chair and will, hopefully, be able to come over later in the afternoon, kind of go through what we did and go from there.”

Thomas had one of his front teeth knocked out early in the first quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 win after taking an inadvertent elbow from Wizards forward Otto Porter. It didn’t seem to bother Thomas too much as he calmly drained a pair of three pointers shortly after spitting out one of his incisors. He finished the game with 33 points, 30 of which came after he lost his tooth.

The Celtics medical staff were able to temporarily get the tooth back in place during the game, but that didn’t last long. Stevens wasn’t sure what kind of procedure Thomas required on Monday, of if he’ll need to wear any extra protective gear in his mouth going forward, but said confidently that his point guard will be in the lineup for Tuesday night’s Game 2.