Burlington Police Issue Warning About ‘Threats Made To Shoot A Random Person’

May 1, 2017 2:14 PM
BURLINGTON (CBS) — Burlington Police issued a warning after they said a woman threatened to shoot a random person on Facebook.

According to Burlington Police, they are searching for Saran Curran, who they now believe is in the North Shore area.

WBZ-TV spoke to Sarah’s aunt, who said she does believe she would hurt herself or others.

They said she is driving a grey Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number 491VE1.

The aunt, Lorraine Curran, said her family had not spoken to Sarah in a year. She said Curran lost both parents within a few years, and has had a long unhealthy life.

Curran’s phone was pinged in Burlington, leading to a lockout order being issued to Burlington schools.

Police said they lifted the lockout order a short time later because Curran had left the Burlington area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

