Amazon Gives Prime Memberships To Everyone In Manchester-By-The-Sea

May 1, 2017 1:41 PM
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA (CBS) — To celebrate the film “Manchester by the Sea” being released on their online platform, Amazon bought everyone in the movie’s namesake town an Amazon Prime membership–and some popcorn.

The company, which produced the movie through its Amazon Studios division, is sending gift boxes to every home in the North Shore town containing a redeemable code for one free year of the Prime service and a three-pack of popcorn.

manchesterbythesea Amazon Gives Prime Memberships To Everyone In Manchester By The Sea

Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea” (Photo credit: Claire Folger, Courtesy of Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

“Oscar-winning ‘Manchester by the Sea’ is coming to Prime Video on May 5, and we wanted customers in the town to enjoy popcorn and a movie on us,” Greg Hart, Vice President of Amazon Video worldwide, said in a release.

“Manchester by the Sea” was nominated for six Academy Awards. Casey Affleck won Best Actor for his part in the movie, and the film also won for Best Original Screenplay.

