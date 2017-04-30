Webster Woman Found Dead, Boyfriend Charged

WEBSTER (CBS) — A Webster woman has died and her boyfriend is facing assault charges, police confirm.
According to the Worcester County D.A., a violent domestic dispute took place between them on Sunday morning.
Officials said Brenda L. Hatheway, 43, was found unresponsive in the street. She was transported to Hubbard Regional Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.
Joseph Kenadek, 51, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery, and domestic assault and battery. He is being held on $500,000 bail and will be arraigned on Monday.
The victim and the suspect lived together at same Harris Street address.
Hatheway’s daughter, Sabrina Lee Hatheway went missing in 2015.
Police are still investigating. No further details are available at this time.