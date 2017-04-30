Fallen Firefighter’s Family Honored At Watertown 5K

WATERTOWN (CBS) — Members of the community came together to support the Toscano family at a Watertown 5K Race on Sunday.
Maureen Toscano, the widow of fallen firefighter Joesph Toscano, and her five children were special guests at the Watertown Police Finish Strong 5K event.
“I know Joe’s looking down, just so impressed by the crowd, by the beautiful day and by the love and support that you all provided for us,” said Maureen at the event. “This is getting harder instead
of easier right now, but it’s time like this that we really feel stronger because of you guys.”
Toscano, 54, died following a medical emergency as he battled a large blaze on Merrifield Avenue last March.
Sunday race raised money for the Watertown Police Relief Committee, which in turn supports families of fallen fire responders in Watertown.
Founders hoped the road race would show the community’s strength when it was created after the Boston Marathon bombings. It also was meant to contrast the “shelter in place” order that was given while officials searched for the suspects.