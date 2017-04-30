Sen. Markey Criticizes Trump On North Korea, Calls For Diplomacy

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Ed Markey said President Donald Trump’s warnings of “major, major action” against North Korea add up to a dangerous situation for the US and the world, and called for caution in dealing with the dictatorship.

“President Trump is gambling with possible nuclear war when he doubles down on threats of a major, major conflict with North Korea,” Sen. Markey said, speaking at the JFK Federal Building in Boston Sunday morning. “We don’t need tough talk from President Trump. We need tough diplomacy.”

Markey said twice that there is no military solution with Pyongyang, only a diplomatic one.

He also commented on the administration so far, saying Trump misunderstands the Oval Office.

.@SenMarkey says @POTUS acts like Pennsylvania Avenue is a “one way street.” Markey says @realDonaldTrump must learn the Constitution. — KarynRegal (@Karynregal) April 30, 2017

“The president’s first 100 days have been a failure,” Markey said. “As long as he continues to operate as though that contitutional restraint does not exist, then his presidency is going to be a failure.”

Markey said the failures will continue until Trump “learns to negotiate with democrats.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports