Boston Duck Boat Crash Victim Remembered 1 Year Later

BOSTON (CBS) — Friends and family came together to remember a woman killed one year ago by a duck boat.

Allison Warmuth, 28, was killed when her motor scooter was struck by a Boston Duck Tours vehicle at Beacon and Charles Streets.

On Sunday, Allison and other road crash victims were honored by the Department of Transportation with yellow lights along the Zakim Bridge.

#ZakimBridge #BurnsBridge will shine Yellow tonight, Sun, Apr 30, in memory of all killed in traffic crashes, all who make #ma streets safe. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 30, 2017

“We have a lot of people praying for us all the time,” said Martha Warmuth, Allison’s mother.

“She was a very thoughtful person and I’ve said it before– she looked at life in a positive way and saw the good,” Warmuth said as she recalled her daughter.

Family, friends remember Allison Warmuth on 1 year anniv of her death; She was killed after a duck boat crushed her motor scooter@cbsboston pic.twitter.com/tGPmsnSTxa — Chantee Lans WBZ (@ChanteeLans) April 30, 2017

Since Allison’s death, new safety laws have been put in place for duck boats. Legislation approved last December, forced duck boat operators to separate the responsibilities of driver and tour guide. It also required blind spot cameras and proximity sensors on all the vehicles.

Boston Duck Tours did not run tours on Sunday out of respect for the Warmuth family.

“It’s huge not seeing them,” said Warmuth. “If you have someone kill your daughter and you’re seeing them, every day, many many times it breaks your heart.”