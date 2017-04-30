2 Rescued From Blackstone River After Boats Capsize

MILLVILLE (CBS) — Two people were successfully rescued from the water of the Blackstone River in Millville on Sunday.
Officials said that the call for a water rescue came in around 12:30 p.m.
The kayak of a man capsized after it got caught on a tree.
A woman in a nearby canoe tried to stop and help the man but her canoe capsized during the effort. According to officials, she was able to call 911 from her cell phone in the water.
The Millville Fire Department said that pair was in the water for twenty minutes while crews searched for them.
Both were cold and wet but physically unharmed by the incident.
One Comment