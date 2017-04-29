Police Officer From Iconic 2013 Fenway Moment Spotted Celebrating Benintendi Home Run

April 29, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, David Ortiz, Steve Horgan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police officer Steve Horgan is still in the bullpen at Fenway Park, and celebrating when the ball flies over the wall.

Horgan gained national attention when he raised his arms in celebration as Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter flipped over the bullpen wall unsuccessfully trying to haul in David Ortiz’s game-tying grand slam in the 2013 ALCS at Fenway Park.

Friday night’s game wasn’t close to as significant as that night in 2013. But when Andrew Benintendi cranked a home run over the wall against the Chicago Cubs, a fimilar face – and celebration – was visible.

As Benintendi’s blast landed in the bullpen, Horgan could be seen once again lifting his arms in excitement, with one open hand and one closed fist, just like he did in 2013.

Benintendi’s homer tied the game at 1-1 in the first inning.

The Red Sox went on to win the game, 5-4, over the defending world champion Cubs.

