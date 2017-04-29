Protesters To Mark Trump’s First 100 Days With Boston Common Rally

April 29, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Boston Common, President Donald Trump

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of a rally planned for Boston Common say they’re marking President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office by protesting his agenda so far.

The rally Saturday will focus on what protesters say are Trump’s efforts to roll back protections for the climate; his assaults on air, water and land; and his attacks on working families, indigenous peoples, people of color, immigrants, the LGBT community, women, young people and low-income communities.

The rally is planned for noon on the common. Organizers include unions, local community groups, environmental groups, and religious and faith leaders.

Similar rallies are planned in cities and communities across the country.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch