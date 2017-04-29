Patriots Make Just Four Picks In NFL Draft, But Address Two Key Areas On Depth Chart

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made just four selections in the 2017 NFL Draft, a record low for the franchise.

But even with just those four picks, the Patriots addressed their two biggest areas of need on the roster: defensive end and offensive tackle.

And despite making just those four selections, Bill Belichick and his crew were plenty busy over the last three days, as they have been throughout the offseason.

New England was without a first or second-round pick after trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy, and they also gave up a fifth-round pick for restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee and a sixth-round pick for tight end Dwayne Allen. Not to mention, they didn’t have their highest fourth-round pick to fulfill their DeflateGate punishment.

When the draft got underway, Belichick made a slew of trades, including Saturday’s swap of a fifth-round pick to acquire another tight end in James O’Shaughnessy from the Kansas City Chiefs. So even though they didn’t make many picks over the weekend, Belichick used the picks he didn’t make to fill up the New England roster.

Belichick didn’t make his first selection until late Friday night with the 83rd pick, drafting Youngstown State edge rusher Derek Rivers after trading down from pick No. 72. Rivers looks like he’ll be a much-needed injection of youth in the New England pass rush, joining the likes of Rob Ninkovich, Trey Flowers and Ealy. He’ll have company as a rookie along the defensive line too, as the Pats drafted Deatrick Wise, a big and versatile end out of Arkansas, with the 131st overall pick on Saturday.

After adding Rivers on Friday night, Belichick didn’t wait long to make his next pick, trading up to nab Troy left tackle Antonio Garcia at No. 85. He too could be a steal where the Patriots got him, and again, addressed an area of need on the depth chart. The Pats also traded up on Saturday afternoon to add another promising offensive lineman, sending their final two picks of the draft to Dallas in order to grab UCLA offensive tackle Conor McDermott at No. 211. He’s a behemoth at 6-foot-8 and 308 pounds, and if the current players on the roster remain healthy, McDermott will have time to develop under one of the best offensive line coaches in the league in Dante Scarnecchia.

The Patriots now have 70 players on their roster after adding those four picks and O’Shaughnessy over the weekend, so they have 20 spots to fill via free agency, whether they’re undrafted free agents or veterans still looking for a job.

While they didn’t draft many players, Belichick and the Patriots still addressed the holes on the roster (if you can really call them “holes” on a stacked New England team). We’ll see how these four young players develop, but in entering the draft with just six picks, and only actually using a quartet of them, it looks like the Patriots did a solid job filling up the depth chart where it needed it most.