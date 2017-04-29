Boston Middle School Students Complete Anti-Violence Program

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will join middle school students for a summit marking the culmination of a 12-week after-school program focused on preventing gun violence.
More than 100 students from six Boston middle schools participated in the “Got Game” Youth Anti-Violence Partnership. The curriculum incorporated writing, civic engagement, and basketball to reinforce classroom learning and deter students from engaging in violent behavior.
Healey’s office provided $45,000 in grant money to start the program.
On Sunday, students will give Healey an overview of what they learned. Healey will also play in a basketball tournament with the students.
The event will be held at the UMass Boston Clark Athletic Center.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)