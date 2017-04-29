WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Celtics @ 7: Boston Braces For Wizards After Dispatching Bulls

April 29, 2017 10:32 AM By Adam Kaufman
Filed Under: Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, NBA Playoffs, Washington Wizards

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics are off to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and the first in three tries under coach Brad Stevens.

Boston rallied with four straight wins to beat Chicago in six games with Friday’s blowout victory behind a balanced attack. That set up a Game 1 meeting with Washington at the Garden Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman spent Saturday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub looking back on a great series win and the difficult set ahead with CBSBoston.com’s Brian Robb and Paul Flannery from SB Nation.

Among the topics discussed: How will All-Star Isaiah Thomas be emotionally entering Game 1 following his late sister’s funeral and a trip back from Washington state? Can the Celts bench continue to shine when Thomas is on the bench? How much responsibility will fall upon Avery Bradley after he stifled the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler? Will Al Horford continue to prove to his doubters he’s worth his max contract?

Also, what are the overall expectations for the C’s-Wizards series from a match-up perspective, and can Boston contain John Wall and Bradley Beal? Who’s the X-factor? Will Gerald Green continue to start?

And, what does Larry Bird’s exit as president of the Pacers mean for Paul George’s future in Indiana? Could a trade to the Green be looming?

Enjoy the full show podcast below.

Listen to this week’s full episode of Celtics @ 7

More from Adam Kaufman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch