Celtics @ 7: Boston Braces For Wizards After Dispatching Bulls

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics are off to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and the first in three tries under coach Brad Stevens.

Boston rallied with four straight wins to beat Chicago in six games with Friday’s blowout victory behind a balanced attack. That set up a Game 1 meeting with Washington at the Garden Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman spent Saturday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub looking back on a great series win and the difficult set ahead with CBSBoston.com’s Brian Robb and Paul Flannery from SB Nation.

Among the topics discussed: How will All-Star Isaiah Thomas be emotionally entering Game 1 following his late sister’s funeral and a trip back from Washington state? Can the Celts bench continue to shine when Thomas is on the bench? How much responsibility will fall upon Avery Bradley after he stifled the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler? Will Al Horford continue to prove to his doubters he’s worth his max contract?

Also, what are the overall expectations for the C’s-Wizards series from a match-up perspective, and can Boston contain John Wall and Bradley Beal? Who’s the X-factor? Will Gerald Green continue to start?

And, what does Larry Bird’s exit as president of the Pacers mean for Paul George’s future in Indiana? Could a trade to the Green be looming?

Enjoy the full show podcast below.

