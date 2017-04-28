Saugus Police Seek Pajama-Wearing Suspect

SAUGUS (CBS) – Police in Saugus are searching for a man wanted for an alleged crime at a convenience store while wearing pajama pants.
Police shared photos of the suspect, who was caught on camera at an unidentified convenience store.
Officers are seeking the man for allegedly using a stolen credit card.
In the surveillance pictures, the man is seen wearing blue flannel pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Zichella at (781) 941-1182, or call the anonymous tip line at (781) 231-4037.