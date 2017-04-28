Saugus Police Seek Pajama-Wearing Suspect

April 28, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – Police in Saugus are searching for a man wanted for an alleged crime at a convenience store while wearing pajama pants.

Police shared photos of the suspect, who was caught on camera at an unidentified convenience store.

Officers are seeking the man for allegedly using a stolen credit card.

saugus2 Saugus Police Seek Pajama Wearing Suspect

The suspect was wearing pajama pants. (Image Credit: Saugus Police)

In the surveillance pictures, the man is seen wearing blue flannel pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Zichella at (781) 941-1182, or call the anonymous tip line at (781) 231-4037.

